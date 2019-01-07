8 hidden gems of Tacoma to enjoy in 2019

As the New Year rolls around and the resolution lists grow endless, make sure to add one more thing to the list — to explore everything Tacoma has to offer. From places such as the Ta­coma Art Museum to the Chinese Reconciliation Park, check out these great local gems to decompress from all of 2019’s worries.

SIXTH AVENUE WALL ART

Take a stroll along Sixth Avenue in Tacoma and enjoy the different street artwork scattered among the walls and buildings. The artwork ranges from freestyle paint to graffiti art, each one carefully designed and cultivated by a Tacoma resident. It’s definitely worth it to grab a coffee and walk along the long streets of Sixth Avenue with friends and see the different motifs and intricate designs that our local artists create.

TACOMA ART MUSEUM

The Tacoma Art Museum is the per­fect destination before or after class, as it is located directly across from UW Tacoma’s campus. This museum hosts artwork from all over the Pacific North­west including local community artists from Tacoma. TAM offers free admis­sion every third Thursday of every month — part of Free Thursdays, which many other Tacoma museums partake in — 5–8 p.m. TAM also offers a student discount — with proof of a valid Husky ID — on regular admission throughout the week as well. Take advantage of that pesky student ID card and immerse yourself into the PNW culture.

Hours: Wednesday–Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Price: $13 with husky ID card

FIVE MILE DRIVE — POINT DEFIANCE PARK

Loosen yourself up from the New Year blues and experience what the beautiful state of Washington has to offer. This drive through Point Defiance Park offers beautiful sights of scenery and legendary viewpoints of the Puget Sound — overlooking to what lies across the water. Take a drive down the Five Mile Drive, turn on your favorite relaxing music and enjoy the surround­ings of blissful nature.

CHINESE RECONCILIATION PARK

Submerge yourself in Tacoma’s his­tory by walking through the Chinese Reconciliation Park along the Ruston Way Waterfront. This park provides both local history and culture as it was created to mend the broken trust from the expulsion of Chinese residents from Tacoma during 1885. The Chinese Rec­onciliation Park also has a great view of the Port of Tacoma — making it a good place to sit back and unwind thoughts when alone time is needed.

Hours: 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

WASHINGTON HISTORY MUSEUM

The Washington History Museum is placed directly across from campus and is one of the two museums owned and run by the Washington State His­torical Society. The museum hosts a traveling exhibit of Pacific Northwest magicians and their venture into spir­itualism in the 20th century, as well as permanent exhibitions such as model trains and the history of the steel horse. This museum also partakes in Free Thursdays and offers free admission to UWT students with the use of a valid Husky ID card.

Hours: Tuesday–Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Price: Free for UW students with husky ID card Thursdays, $14 general Adult

POINT DEFIANCE ZOO AND AQUARIUM

The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium shelter countless animals that offers an observation for the com­munity to experience and take a look at what some of the native animals to our area might be. This exhibition gives our home more background his­tory on what lived here before us. Set aside an afternoon and enjoy the ani­mals at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium — they even have lions, tigers and bears, oh my!

Hours: Sunday–Saturday 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: $18 per person

GLASS MUSEUM AND THE CHIHULY GLASS BRIDGE

Need to take a quick study break before class? Walk across from campus to the Glass Museum, located past the Chihuly Glass bridge. This bridge showcases the museum’s best glass blowing work, some from the famous local artist, Dale Chihuly. Take a tour of the museum to see special blown artwork or observe artists in their pub­lic glass blowing sessions at their Hot Shop connected to the Glass Museum. This museum also takes part in Free Thursdays, 5–8 p.m.

Museum Hours: Wednesday–Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday noon.–5p.m.

Museum Price: $14 per ticket with husky ID card

THE GRAND CINEMA

If you’re a fan of the vintage retro spots of Tacoma, consider watching a movie at the Grand Cinema. This volunteer-ran theater shows films that bigger corporate theaters generally don’t screen. At this cinema, patrons are able to view films from film festi­vals, as well as independent, foreign and local films — this gives filmmakers from our community the opportunity to see their work on the big screen. The Grand Cinema is a nonprofit, award-winning theater that also serves as the host for the annual Tacoma Film Fes­tival. Support your local small busi­nesses and see your next movie at the Grand Cinema!

Price: $8.50 per ticket with husky ID card

PHOTO BY SARAH SMITH

