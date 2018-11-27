Huskies in the Hallway: 11/27/18

This week, in response to the death of Stan Lee, Ella and Haiden teamed up to ask their fellow Huskies:

What is your favorite Marvel movie, and why?

“I would say ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ was my favorite

because it added a lot of suspense and action.”

“‘Iron Man.’ Tony Stark is awesome!”

“‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ because of Groot.”

“‘Deadpool 2’ because it is just the

right amount of funny with action.”

“‘Black Panther.’ The cinematography was amazing.”

COMPILED AND PHOTOS BY HAIDEN VANDERLASKE & ELLA LUCENTE