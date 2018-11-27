The Tacoma Ledger

Huskies in the Hallway: 11/27/18

Haiden VanDerlaske

This week, in response to the death of Stan Lee, Ella and Haiden teamed up to ask their fellow Huskies:

What is your favorite Marvel movie, and why?
Jaylyn Wong: Sophomore, Criminal Justice

“I would say ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ was my favorite
because it added a lot of suspense and action.”

 

Shelton Wright: Sophomore, Criminal Justice

“‘Iron Man.’ Tony Stark is awesome!”

 

Alexandra Dogbe: Junior, Biomed

“‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ because of Groot.”

Tina Van: Senior, Business Administration

“‘Deadpool 2’ because it is just the
right amount of funny with action.”

 

Gabi Crosby: Program Coordinator, School of Engineering and Technology

“‘Black Panther.’ The cinematography was amazing.”

 

COMPILED AND PHOTOS BY HAIDEN VANDERLASKE & ELLA LUCENTE

