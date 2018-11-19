Huskies in the Hallway: 11/19/18

This week, Christian Bell asked her fellow Huskies:

What is your favorite Thanksgiving tradition and why?

“Eating my mom’s baked mac and cheese and stuffing.

I didn’t grow up with my extended family around,

but I’m glad there’s always food to look forward to!”

“House hopping/going from home to home

to spend the day with different friends and family.”

“Helping my mother prepare all of the dishes. Specifically,

her homemade mac and cheese. Every Thanksgiving morning

I know I’ll have to shred at least a pound of Tillamook sharp

cheddar cheese! So a slight workout that solidifies my

favorite dish has to be my favorite tradition!”

“In our family, we like to gather around the dining table,

play board games and reminisce about the past. We say

our thanks to our late family members and then say a

thing or two about what we are thankful for toward

each other. A bit cliche, but it’s a nice reminder that

you are valued.”

“When I worked as an emergency room nurse, I liked

working Thanksgiving to support people and families

who did not expect to spend the holiday in the ER.”

COMPILED AND PHOTOS BY CHRISTIAN BELL