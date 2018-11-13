Huskies in the Hallway: 11/13/18

Haiden Vanderlaske asked her fellow huskies :

What is your favorite tune to listen to on your commute to UWT and why?

“Vulfpeck soundtrack, they get me hyped.”

“‘We Belong’ by Pat Benatar. It was in

‘Deadpool’ and this song is lit and relaxing.”

“‘Happier’ by Ed Sheeran. Even though it’s a

sad song, it makes me happy.”

“‘Fine’ by Spencer Sutherland because it relates to my life.”

“Awkwafina’s ‘Yellow Ranger.’ I seek out female

rappers, subverting the stereotypes of conventional

rap music.”

COMPILED AND PHOTOS BY HAIDEN VANDERLASKE