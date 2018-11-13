The Tacoma Ledger

News Magazine for UW Tacoma

Huskies in the Hallway 

Huskies in the Hallway: 11/13/18

Haiden VanDerlaske

Haiden Vanderlaske asked her fellow huskies :

What is your favorite tune to listen to on your commute to UWT and why?

 

Nolan Hibbard-Pelly: Freshman, Premajor

“Vulfpeck soundtrack, they get me hyped.”

 

Jamison Spence: Sophomore, Biomed projected

“‘We Belong’ by Pat Benatar. It was in
‘Deadpool’ and this song is lit and relaxing.”

Dana Edgington: Junior, Computer Science

“‘Happier’ by Ed Sheeran. Even though it’s a
sad song, it makes me happy.”

 

Kaitlin Argabright: Senior, Psychology

“‘Fine’ by Spencer Sutherland because it relates to my life.”

 

Dr. Sarah Chavez: Professor, Writing Studies

“Awkwafina’s ‘Yellow Ranger.’ I seek out female
rappers, subverting the stereotypes of conventional
rap music.”

 

COMPILED AND PHOTOS BY HAIDEN VANDERLASKE

Haiden VanDerlaske

You May Also Like

Sticker shock arrives after passage of the Sound Transit 3 proposition

Ledger Staff Comments Off on Sticker shock arrives after passage of the Sound Transit 3 proposition

Opinion: Tips for commuter students

Christian Bell 0