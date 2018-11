This week Jenny Lam asked her fellow Huskies:

How do you celebrate after finishing a stressful week of midterms?

“I workout — gotta stay fit!”

“Eat and sleep.”

“I go out with friends to drink.”

“Probably smoke and play Xbox.”

“I go home and watch YouTube videos.”

COMPILED AND PHOTOS BY JENNY LAM

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly attributed this compilation to Alex Alderman. Jenny Lam collected these responses, and the accompanying images.