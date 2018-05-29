Photography Club hosts art show

The UW Tacoma Photography Club will be hosting their first art show June 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. at 733 Arts — a nonprofit venue on Pacific Avenue.

The art show will display work of numerous forms done by UWT students and local artists. This event is both an open house and a presentation show, as there are pieces to look at throughout the night in addition to performances happening at scheduled times. From 7 to 8:30 p.m., there will be a spoken word open mic and dance performances. At 8:30 p.m. live music performances will occur. There will be roughly 25 artists showcasing their work and six live musicians.

UWT Photography Club president and art show organizer Dominique Thomas-McMullum encourages all students to attend the art show.

“I would encourage students to attend because it’ll be at the end of finals week, and they will have a chance to support their peers or even participate in the show,” Thomas-McMullum said. “UW Tacoma typically doesn’t host art shows, so this will be a rare event and opportunity to partake in. It’s also just an event for people to come and have fun, and see what’s happening in the art community.”

The venue, 733 ARTS, was chosen because it allowed the Photography Club to be inclusive of students and local artists as well as allow artists to push boundaries while showing off their work.

“In order to make this event happen we needed a team of people who believed in the show, and the art at UWT and the art in the community,” Thomas-McMullum said. “We had to find a venue willing to work with a smaller budget since we are such a new club, and we’ve never thrown an art show before.”

The UWT photography club was founded in September 2017 and has around 15 member to 20 members. At the end of May they will hold elections for the 2018-2019 academic years officers.

“We wanted to create a community for UW Tacoma artists, and inviting in local artists or art venues can help,” Thomas-McMullum said. “We also like the venue in general; it’s really cool, and big enough for a lot of art forms.

Tickets are available for $7 at the door, or presale for $5 at

m.bpt.me/event/3446251

Like this: Like Loading...