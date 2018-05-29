Huskies in the Hallway: 5/29/18

This week, Fajar Lodhi asked five graduating Huskies their thoughts on the following:

What do you think of graduates decorating their caps? Are you going to do so?

Cameron Eldridge

Senior, Information Technology

“If you have worked this long to reach this point,

you have the freedom to write whatever you feel,

unless it crosses a boundary.”

Tina Hernandez

Senior, Social Welfare

“Me and my friends are choosing quotes from

books that represent our personalities. Mine

is from Harry Potter: ‘Books and cleverness,

there are more important things

— friendships and bravery.’”

Madison Burt

Senior, Social Welfare

“I’ll be choosing a quote from the ‘Fellowship

of the Ring:’ ‘Even the smallest person can

change the course of the future.’”

Danielle Danao

Senior, Health Care Leadership

“I honestly don’t know what I will write, but

I know it’s a way for students to show they

are proud of what they have accomplished.

They can show their background.”

Rizul Jain

Senior, Business Analytics

“I really like this idea, it’s new for me as it

didn’t happen in my university back home.

[I’m going to write:] ‘You don’t have to

change a thing, the world will change

its heart.’”

Like this: Like Loading...