Lack experience on your resume? Do an internship!
Internships have become a near necessity in today’s highly competitive job market. In the past, a college degree was more than enough; however, those days are long gone. With the number of university students significantly rising over the years, finding applicants with a college degree and a good GPA isn’t particularly tough anymore. In fact, it has become the bare minimum.
One of the best times to partake in an internship is during summer break. Some students may feel that summer is the time to sit back and relax. However, in today’s job market, it’s the perfect time to gain an advantage over future competitors.
There are many internships in the Tacoma area that will be offered during the summer months. It’s best to start planning for and applying to these opportunities now, as deadlines are approaching.
Partaking in an internship or two will set you apart from your peers that are applying for the same jobs as you. It also helps ease the transition from the classroom to the office by building experience — that looks great on a resume — as well as confidence and connections in your field. There are real life applications and skills you can learn during an internship that can’t be learned in the classroom or from a textbook. It’s also a good opportunity to discover your likes and dislikes about your fields of interest.
According to a 2017 National Association of Colleges and Employers survey, more than half of interns are offered a job by the company they’ve interned at. Many employers value internships as a recruiting tool, converting graduates into full-time employees.
Because of this trend, a majority of universities are now encouraging students of all majors to partake in at least one internship. Several schools, such as Fisher College in Boston, have even made it a requirement for graduation.
UWT hasn’t made an internship requirement for graduation yet, but university officials highly recommend doing at least one internship before graduating. It’s a good idea to start early and do as many internships as you are able to. Explore, experiment, experience and excel with internships this summer.
NARROWS VIEW INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL LEGO ROBOTICS INSTRUCTOR INTERN
Qualifications: Specific education in math, science, engineering, education or communication. Ability to acquire a working knowledge of LEGO Mindstorms NXT and EV3 Robotics. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. Comfortable interacting with intermediate aged students in a classroom setting. Ability to serve as a mentor and positive role model for students.
Pay: $20/hour for in-class instruction time
Location: 7813 44th St. W., University Place
Email cover letter and resume to: jmmiller@uw.edu
BCRA MARKETING INTERN
Qualifications: A specific education in marketing, communications or business. Proficient writing skills and well developed interpersonal skills. Social media savvy. Can work independently, but appreciates teamwork. Eager to learn about marketing and professional services.
Pay: Unpaid
Location: 2106 Pacific Ave., Suite 300, Tacoma
Email resume to: hr@bcradesign.com
EARTH ECONOMICS RESEARCH ASSISTANT INTERN
Qualifications: Specific education in economics, biology or environmental studies and a strong foundation in science. Passionate about communications. Knowledge of spreadsheets, databases, word processing and graphics programs.
Pay: Eligible for a work study stipend
Location: 107 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma
Email resume, cover letter, letter of reference and recent writing sample to: carmistead@eartheconomics.org
METRO PARKS TACOMA MARKETING PARKS & RECREATION INTERN
Qualifications: Course work in marketing, business, tourism, recreation administration or closely related field. Clear and concise in written and oral communication. Read and interpret accurate and complex material. Collect, compile and objectively analyze data to write clear and concise reports.
Pay: Unpaid
Location: 4702 S. 19th St., Tacoma
More Info/Application: governmentjobs.com/careers/metroparkstacoma/jobs/2036744/intern-marketing-parks-recreation
TACOMA DOME MARKETING, COMMUNICATION & PR INTERNSHIP
Qualifications: Candidates for this internship should be a communications, marketing or business student that has completed sophomore-level course work. Students must have organizational skills, be able to communicate and write effectively, have good analytical skills, possess the ability to maintain discretion, be self-motivated and have the ability to work under pressure. Knowledge of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram is required, but knowledge of Microsoft Office is preferred. Must be able to have reliable transportation as well as flexible with working nights and weekends.
Pay: Internship Credit
Location: 2727 E D St, Tacoma
Email cover letter and resume to: info@tacomadome.org
THE CENTER FOR PSYCHOLOGICAL RESEARCH TREATMENT ASSISTANT INTERN
Qualifications: Currently enrolled in social work or psychology program and/or specific education in psychology, social work, nursing or pre-med. Comfortable with attending and assisting group therapy, as well as interviewing subjects from quantitative research.
Pay: Unpaid
Location: 33305 First Way S, Suite B-203, Federal Way
Email resume to: dr.aprilw@gmail.com
RAINBOW CENTER’S PRIDE INTERN
Qualifications: Passion for and investment in social justice and serving the LGBTQA community. Candidates must possess strong interpersonal and verbal communication skills along with excellent written communications skills. Ability to work independently and take initiative. Solid organization skills, attention to detail and ability to prioritize and meet deadlines.
Pay: Unpaid
Location: 2215 Pacific Ave., Tacoma
Email cover letter and resume to: info@rainbowcntr.org