Lack experience on your resume? Do an internship!

Internships have become a near ne­cessity in today’s highly competitive job market. In the past, a college degree was more than enough; however, those days are long gone. With the num­ber of university students significantly rising over the years, finding applicants with a college degree and a good GPA isn’t particularly tough anymore. In fact, it has become the bare minimum.

One of the best times to partake in an internship is during summer break. Some students may feel that summer is the time to sit back and relax. How­ever, in today’s job market, it’s the per­fect time to gain an advantage over future competitors.

There are many internships in the Tacoma area that will be offered dur­ing the summer months. It’s best to start planning for and applying to these opportunities now, as deadlines are approaching.

Partaking in an internship or two will set you apart from your peers that are applying for the same jobs as you. It also helps ease the transition from the classroom to the office by building experience — that looks great on a re­sume — as well as confidence and con­nections in your field. There are real life applications and skills you can learn during an internship that can’t be learned in the classroom or from a textbook. It’s also a good opportunity to discover your likes and dislikes about your fields of interest.

According to a 2017 National As­sociation of Colleges and Employers survey, more than half of interns are offered a job by the company they’ve interned at. Many employers value in­ternships as a recruiting tool, convert­ing graduates into full-time employees.

Because of this trend, a majority of universities are now encouraging stu­dents of all majors to partake in at least one internship. Several schools, such as Fisher College in Boston, have even made it a requirement for graduation.

UWT hasn’t made an internship requirement for graduation yet, but university officials highly recommend doing at least one internship before graduating. It’s a good idea to start early and do as many internships as you are able to. Explore, experiment, experience and excel with internships this summer.

NARROWS VIEW INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL LEGO ROBOTICS INSTRUCTOR INTERN

Qualifications: Specific education in math, science, engineering, education or communication. Ability to acquire a working knowledge of LEGO Mindstorms NXT and EV3 Robotics. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. Comfortable interacting with intermediate aged students in a classroom setting. Ability to serve as a mentor and positive role model for students.

Pay: $20/hour for in-class instruction time

Location: 7813 44th St. W., University Place

Email cover letter and resume to: jmmiller@uw.edu

BCRA MARKETING INTERN

Qualifications: A specific education in marketing, communications or business. Proficient writing skills and well developed interpersonal skills. Social media savvy. Can work independently, but appreciates teamwork. Eager to learn about marketing and professional services.

Pay: Unpaid

Location: 2106 Pacific Ave., Suite 300, Tacoma

Email resume to: hr@bcradesign.com

EARTH ECONOMICS RESEARCH ASSISTANT INTERN

Qualifications: Specific education in economics, biology or environmental studies and a strong foundation in science. Passionate about communications. Knowledge of spreadsheets, databases, word processing and graphics programs.

Pay: Eligible for a work study stipend

Location: 107 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma

Email resume, cover letter, letter of reference and recent writing sample to: carmistead@eartheconomics.org

METRO PARKS TACOMA MARKETING PARKS & RECREATION INTERN

Qualifications: Course work in marketing, business, tourism, recreation administration or closely related field. Clear and concise in written and oral communication. Read and interpret accurate and complex material. Collect, compile and objectively analyze data to write clear and concise reports.

Pay: Unpaid

Location: 4702 S. 19th St., Tacoma

More Info/Application: governmentjobs.com/careers/metroparkstacoma/jobs/2036744/intern-marketing-parks-recreation

TACOMA DOME MARKETING, COMMUNICATION & PR INTERNSHIP

Qualifications: Candidates for this internship should be a communications, marketing or business student that has completed sophomore-level course work. Students must have organizational skills, be able to communicate and write effectively, have good analytical skills, possess the ability to maintain discretion, be self-motivated and have the ability to work under pressure. Knowledge of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram is required, but knowledge of Microsoft Office is preferred. Must be able to have reliable transportation as well as flexible with working nights and weekends.

Pay: Internship Credit

Location: 2727 E D St, Tacoma

Email cover letter and resume to: info@tacomadome.org

THE CENTER FOR PSYCHOLOGICAL RESEARCH TREATMENT ASSISTANT INTERN

Qualifications: Currently enrolled in social work or psychology program and/or specific education in psychology, social work, nursing or pre-med. Comfortable with attending and assisting group therapy, as well as interviewing subjects from quantitative research.

Pay: Unpaid

Location: 33305 First Way S, Suite B-203, Federal Way

Email resume to: dr.aprilw@gmail.com

RAINBOW CENTER’S PRIDE INTERN

Qualifications: Passion for and investment in social justice and serving the LGBTQA community. Candidates must possess strong interpersonal and verbal communication skills along with excellent written communications skills. Ability to work independently and take initiative. Solid organization skills, attention to detail and ability to prioritize and meet deadlines.

Pay: Unpaid

Location: 2215 Pacific Ave., Tacoma

Email cover letter and resume to: info@rainbowcntr.org

