Huskies in the Hallway: 3/5/18
Each week the Ledger asks Five Huskies their opinion on current events. This week’s question was:
What do you look for in student Leadership?
Rachel May
Sophomore, Environmental Science:
“I would look for someone who is approachable;
someone who can make you feel comfortable.”
Katherine Mijal,
Junior, Interdisciplinary Arts & Science:
“Someone who is able to look at different circumstances
and into people’s emotional, physical and intellectual needs.”
Ricky Reed,
Junior, Communications:
“Someone who has honest character, and
that we can trust to do the right thing.”
Alex Larson,
Senior, Communications:
“I believe someone who puts the students first,
and knows what’s best for the UWT community.”
Dr. Ellen Moore,
Faculty, Culture, Arts & Communication:
“A student [who is] engaged with their cohort […] not
just perhaps their friends of their circle, but all types of students.”