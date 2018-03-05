Huskies in the Hallway: 3/5/18

Each week the Ledger asks Five Huskies their opinion on current events. This week’s question was:

What do you look for in student Leadership?

Rachel May

Sophomore, Environmental Science:

“I would look for someone who is approachable;

someone who can make you feel comfortable.”

Katherine Mijal,

Junior, Interdisciplinary Arts & Science:

“Someone who is able to look at different circumstances

and into people’s emotional, physical and intellectual needs.”

Ricky Reed,

Junior, Communications:

“Someone who has honest character, and

that we can trust to do the right thing.”

Alex Larson,

Senior, Communications:

“I believe someone who puts the students first,

and knows what’s best for the UWT community.”

Dr. Ellen Moore,

Faculty, Culture, Arts & Communication:

“A student [who is] engaged with their cohort […] not

just perhaps their friends of their circle, but all types of students.”

Like this: Like Loading...