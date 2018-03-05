Court 17 proposes rent increase for students

Court 17, an apartment complex owned and operated by UW Tacoma, proposed to increase rent prices for residents in the wake of the 2018 budget discussions.

Located at 1717 Market St. near the UWT campus, Court 17 provides downtown living to UWT students.

Court 17 administrator Mike Russell said in a meeting with the Associated Students of UW Tacoma that Court 17 is self-sustaining, meaning that no funds, tuitions or fees from the university are allocated towards Court 17. All money required to operate Court 17 is acquired through the building occupants.

Court 17’s estimated expenses for 2018 are $2,598,237 including debt service, utilities, people, long term projects, short term loans, maintenance and janitorial, uncollectible accounts, insurance, and other supplies and services. Court 17 is now facing its budget and administrators to look for ways to increase revenue — one way being to raise the rent prices.

The Projected 2019 expenses with increased occupants and a redeveloped rate structure puts this scenario at a 5.08 percent increase.

The ASUWT met with Court 17 administrators to discuss the budget and proposed rent increase. Feb. 21, the student government unanimously voted to not support the proposed rent increases.

“The current proposal for FY19 does not align with ASUWT’s values of affordability and accessibility,” stated ASUWT in their resolution on the issue. “Let it be known by the student body that we represent that ASUWT does not approve of these rent increase at Court 17.”

Court 17 administrators also met with the Executive Budget Committee — the highest deciding committee at UWT — where Chancellor Mark Pagano, vice chancellors and a chair of faculty approved Court 17’s proposal.

March 8, the proposal will go to the Board of Regents for further approval.

The current monthly rates for Court 17 vary, with a two bedroom, two bath unit housing four people at $747 per person, a shared studio with one bath at $863, a shared one bedroom and one bath at $978, and a private studio with one bath at $1,020. For graduate students, rates range from $1,020–$1,224.

Amenities included in these monthly fees are utilities, cable and Wi-Fi, in-unit appliances — refrigerator, microwave, stove and oven, dishwasher, and washer and dryer — and bike storage. For undergraduate students, provided basic furnishing includes a loveseat, kitchen table with chairs, and a desk, twin bed and dresser for each resident.

Court 17 serves around 300 UWT students, all of whom will be impacted by the proposed increased rent prices.

