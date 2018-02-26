Huskies in the hallway: 2/26/18
Every week the Ledger asks a Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, and a Professor their take on current and upcoming events. this week’s question was:
What Kind of Science Fiction gadget would you like to have?
Keminie Etuks,
Freshman, Biomedical Science:
“A teleportation device
to make commuting easier.”
Anmol Parhar,
Freshman, Biomedical Science:
“Time machine to go back and fix the things
that I messed up.”
An Tran,
Senior, Marketing:
“A machine that can prepare food
immediately”
Sonia Witczak,
Senior, Marketing:
“A lipstick that is a laser or a compact that
works as a 21st century mirror.”
Michael Cantrall,
Graduate, Business Analytics:
I want the Delorean from “Back to the Future” —
collectors car meets time travel.