Huskies in the hallway: 2/26/18

Every week the Ledger asks a Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, and a Professor their take on current and upcoming events. this week’s question was:

What Kind of Science Fiction gadget would you like to have?

Keminie Etuks,

Freshman, Biomedical Science:

“A teleportation device

to make commuting easier.”

Anmol Parhar,

Freshman, Biomedical Science:

“Time machine to go back and fix the things

that I messed up.”

An Tran,

Senior, Marketing:

“A machine that can prepare food

immediately”

Sonia Witczak,

Senior, Marketing:

“A lipstick that is a laser or a compact that

works as a 21st century mirror.”

Michael Cantrall,

Graduate, Business Analytics:

I want the Delorean from “Back to the Future” —

collectors car meets time travel.

