Huskies in the hallway: 2/26/18

Every week the Ledger asks a Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, and a Professor their take on current and upcoming events. this week’s question was:

 What Kind of Science Fiction gadget would you like to have?

Keminie Etuks,
Freshman, Biomedical Science:

“A teleportation device
to make commuting easier.”

Anmol Parhar,
Freshman, Biomedical Science:

“Time machine to go back and fix the things
that I messed up.”

An Tran,
Senior, Marketing:

“A machine that can prepare food
immediately”

Sonia Witczak,
Senior, Marketing:

“A lipstick that is a laser or a compact that
works as a 21st century mirror.”

Michael Cantrall,
Graduate, Business Analytics:

I want the Delorean from “Back to the Future” —
collectors car meets time travel.

Fajar Lodhi

A proud Pakistani, Potterhead, & sports fanatic who follows all major sports, Fajar wishes he was king of the North. Some of his favorite teams: Philadelphia Eagles, Manchester United, Chicago Bulls, & Tampa Bay Buccaneers. #Vamos Rafa

