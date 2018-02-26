The Tacoma Ledger

News Magazine for UW Tacoma

Arts & Entertainment Campus Life Spotlight 

Club Spotlight: Film Club

Alex Alderman , , ,

Exciting projects are in store for the UW Tacoma Film Club. The club, which is nearing its one-year anniversary, has become re-energized and is as active as ever.

The club is currently working on a historical drama short film, “Jap.” Based on a true story, “Jap” portrays the ac­counts of a Japanese man and white woman who fell in love during World War II, landing the man in a Japanese internment camp.

Long Tran, a UWT junior, president of the Film Club and director of “Jap,” has high hopes for the film and the Film Club this year. He wants to emphasize the historical aspect of this short film.

“[‘Jap’] sheds a light on Asian-Amer­ican history, which is kind of invisible in high school history classes,” Tran said.

In addition to the historical element of the film, it also exhibits contemporary themes such as interracial relationships and Asian-American masculinity.

The film counters the underrepre­sentation of Asian actors and actresses in Hollywood by portraying a strong Asian character.

“We just made a film about a strong Asian guy who kisses the girl — you know, you never see that — and I think we have a great film,” Tran said.

The short film is projected to be fin­ished by the end of the quarter, and viewing will be available to students and community members shortly thereafter. Once finished, the club plans to submit “Jap” to various national and local film festivals and awards, including next year’s Northwest Emmy’s.

The Film Club is still welcoming new members and encourages interested students to join. The club invites stu­dents of all film production experience levels who are interested in making films. Those who have film projects for class and are interested in working with production equipment and a team on that project are also encouraged to con­tact the club.

Prospective members can find the Film Club on DawgDen and check out the club’s Facebook page.

COURTESY OF UW FILM CLUB

Alex Alderman

Alex is studying sustainable urban development. He loves going to events around Tacoma and telling people about them. His goal is to use his degree to make cities more sustainable.

You May Also Like

CLUB SPOTLIGHT: UWT Photography Club

Alex Alderman Comments Off on CLUB SPOTLIGHT: UWT Photography Club

Life-size Lite-Brite finds home at UWT

Mitchell Fermo Comments Off on Life-size Lite-Brite finds home at UWT

UWT Running Club is Here

Ledger Staff Comments Off on UWT Running Club is Here
%d bloggers like this: