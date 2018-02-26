Club Spotlight: Film Club

Exciting projects are in store for the UW Tacoma Film Club. The club, which is nearing its one-year anniversary, has become re-energized and is as active as ever.

The club is currently working on a historical drama short film, “Jap.” Based on a true story, “Jap” portrays the ac­counts of a Japanese man and white woman who fell in love during World War II, landing the man in a Japanese internment camp.

Long Tran, a UWT junior, president of the Film Club and director of “Jap,” has high hopes for the film and the Film Club this year. He wants to emphasize the historical aspect of this short film.

“[‘Jap’] sheds a light on Asian-Amer­ican history, which is kind of invisible in high school history classes,” Tran said.

In addition to the historical element of the film, it also exhibits contemporary themes such as interracial relationships and Asian-American masculinity.

The film counters the underrepre­sentation of Asian actors and actresses in Hollywood by portraying a strong Asian character.

“We just made a film about a strong Asian guy who kisses the girl — you know, you never see that — and I think we have a great film,” Tran said.

The short film is projected to be fin­ished by the end of the quarter, and viewing will be available to students and community members shortly thereafter. Once finished, the club plans to submit “Jap” to various national and local film festivals and awards, including next year’s Northwest Emmy’s.

The Film Club is still welcoming new members and encourages interested students to join. The club invites stu­dents of all film production experience levels who are interested in making films. Those who have film projects for class and are interested in working with production equipment and a team on that project are also encouraged to con­tact the club.

Prospective members can find the Film Club on DawgDen and check out the club’s Facebook page.

Like this: Like Loading...