Watch the 2018 Oscars at the Film Awards Party
For the fifth year in a row, The Grand Cinema in downtown Tacoma will be hosting their annual Film Awards Party, formerly known as the Academy Awards Party.
The 90th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be live at the Theatre on the Square. Local educational leader and former Grand Cinema board president, Bernadette Ray, and local designer and artist, Ricky German, will be the emcees for the evening. Doors open at 4 p.m. with red carpet photo ops and Oscars coverage beginning at 5 p.m.
The party will be an interactive celebration of the Oscars. Tacoma School of the Arts students will act as paparazzi on the red carpet, professional photos will be taken with award trophies, and local personalities will provide entertainment. A photo booth, costume contest, silent auction, and door prizes are all also planned as part of the celebration.
Attendees are encouraged to either wear formal attire for the event or participate in the costume contest by dressing up as a character from any film. Costume contest participants will compete for gift certificates to the Lobster Shop, Boathouse 19 and Asado. Winners will be selected by audience applause using the “Applause-O-Meter.”
Guests can support The Grand Cinema by participating in the silent auction or entering one of the many raffles for the chance to win prizes throughout the night. All proceeds will support the operating and program expenses of The Grand.
Local eateries will be providing food and there will also be a no-host bar with beer and local wine available. Cash and cards will both accepted for purchase of refreshments.
Event Details
Date: March 4
Time: Doors open at 4 p.m.,
Oscars screening begins at 5 p.m.
Location: The Theatre on the Square
General Admission Cost: $20 for Grand members, $25 for nonmembers
Ticket Details: VIP tickets are sold out and general admission tickets are going fast
To purchase tickets, go to the Grand
Cinema box office or online to
GrandCinema.com