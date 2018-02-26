Watch the 2018 Oscars at the Film Awards Party

For the fifth year in a row, The Grand Cinema in downtown Tacoma will be hosting their annual Film Awards Party, formerly known as the Academy Awards Party.

The 90th Academy Awards, host­ed by Jimmy Kimmel, will be live at the Theatre on the Square. Local educational leader and former Grand Cinema board president, Bernadette Ray, and local designer and artist, Ricky German, will be the emcees for the evening. Doors open at 4 p.m. with red carpet photo ops and Oscars coverage beginning at 5 p.m.

The party will be an interactive celebration of the Oscars. Tacoma School of the Arts students will act as paparazzi on the red carpet, profes­sional photos will be taken with award trophies, and local personali­ties will provide entertainment. A photo booth, costume contest, silent auction, and door prizes are all also planned as part of the celebration.

Attendees are encouraged to either wear formal attire for the event or par­ticipate in the costume contest by dress­ing up as a character from any film. Costume contest participants will com­pete for gift certificates to the Lobster Shop, Boathouse 19 and Asado. Win­ners will be selected by audience ap­plause using the “Applause-O-Meter.”

Guests can support The Grand Cinema by participating in the silent auction or entering one of the many raffles for the chance to win prizes throughout the night. All proceeds will support the operating and pro­gram expenses of The Grand.

Local eateries will be providing food and there will also be a no-host bar with beer and local wine available. Cash and cards will both accepted for purchase of refreshments.

Event Details

Date: March 4

Time: Doors open at 4 p.m.,

Oscars screening begins at 5 p.m.

Location: The Theatre on the Square

General Admission Cost: $20 for Grand members, $25 for nonmembers

Ticket Details: VIP tickets are sold out and general admission tickets are going fast

To purchase tickets, go to the Grand

Cinema box office or online to

GrandCinema.com

