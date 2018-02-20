University Book Store hires new Tacoma store manager

Feb. 21, University Book Store’s Tacoma branch will welcome Lani Tyler as their new store manager. The University Book Store, located at located on Pacific Avenue, adjacent to the UW Tacoma campus, will be hosting Tyler a welcoming event Feb. 28.

Tyler graduated from the Univer­sity of New Mexico in 2016 after completing her bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in English. She started her career as a student employee at the University of New Mexico Bookstore, and worked her way up to the position of retail man­ager in 2008. She was responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the store by managing various de­partments concerning books, sup­plies and technology.

She was quick to highlight the major difference between her old and new workplace. Tyler commented that her new role would allow her more flexibil­ity and authority.

“I anticipate this new job will be quite different as the University Book Store is an independent tax-paying cor­poration, and has more freedom to operate outside the confines of state government policy,” Tyler said.

This change and added freedom has Tyler excited about her upcoming job at UWT.

“I’m thrilled and excited to be join­ing the University Book Store team as the manager of the Tacoma store and look forward to contributing to the goals of the store and University,” Tyler said.

She hopes to lead her staff in meet­ing the needs of the UWT community and make the store a friendly, comfort­ing and welcoming destination, whilst improving relationships with the UWT staff, faculty and students.

“I am honored and humbled to be given this opportunity and look forward to serving and working with the Uni­versity of Washington Tacoma students, faculty and staff, and the greater com­munity,” Tyler said.

Tyler is relishing the chance to relo­cate, as she feels that adjusting to the Tacoma area and UWT will be an excit­ing experience. She realizes that her new job will be different from her previous role, as now she will be overseeing the entire branch operations, including its strategic growth.

“I hope that I can be a positive part of the ongoing mission of the University Book Store and help the Tacoma branch to support the core values that they espouse,” Tyler said. “I know firsthand how a college book­store can influence a student’s university experience. I will aim to be a resource that students can contact directly with any questions, concerns, or ideas regarding ways in which we can be of service.”

