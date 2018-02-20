UWT presents ‘Clybourne Park’ and you’re invited to audition

UW Tacoma, Toy Boat Theatre and the Broadway Center for the Performing Arts present “Clybourne Park,” a play by Bruce Norris and directed by Marilyn Ben­nett. The cast will be comprised of UWT students and local area actors; public performances will be May 3–12 at Broadway Center, Studio 3.

Casting for the “Clybourne Park” project will be held Feb. 27–28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the broadcast studio located in the Cherry Parkes Building, room 007. Be sure to arrive on time and remember to bring a headshot and/or resume if you have them. Callbacks will be March 2 from 6:30–9 p.m in the same location.

“Clybourne Park” is the 2009 Tony Award winner for Best Play and 2011 Pulitzer Prize recipient. A spin-off of Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking play, “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Cly­bourne Park” examines America’s everlasting struggle with race and class relations, and the effect of mod­ern gentrification.

Norris’ corrosive and sharp-wit­ted comedy of America’s uneasiness unfolds a series of emotional, explo­sive and at times obscure humor. The play is set in a modest three-bedroom bungalow in central Chicago, located in the fictional neighborhood of Cly­bourne Park. The first scene takes place in 1959 (before the end of seg­regation), when Karl Lindner tries to bribe a black couple to not move into Clybourne Park, as he fears property values will decrease due to black residency.

The second scene fast forwards 50 years to 2009, where the roles are reversed when a white couple decides to buy the same three-bedroom bun­galow in what is now a predomi­nantly black neighborhood. “Cly­bourne Park” is a clash of racism and real estate, ending in a darkly funny confrontation.

This project is available to take as a spring course instructed by Bennett during spring quarter for UWT stu­dents who are interested. Students can receive credit for participation as cast or crew members under TIAS 490 Theatre Practicum.

All ethnicities are encouraged to audition for the production. Those particularly being sought for roles are individuals aged 17–40, male and female, as well as two roles that are specifically people of color. Addition­ally, one female role in Act 1 is a non-hearing person; resources will be provided for the actor playing this character. Cast and crew positions will be open to all UWT students and local actors.

AUDITIONS

Dates: Feb. 27–28

Time: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Location: CP 007 in the Broadcast Studio

Details: Bring headshots &

resume if you have them

FREE PREVIEW

Date: May 3

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Broadway Center, Studio 3

NIGHT PERFORMANCES

Dates: May 4, 5, 11 & 12

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Broadway Center, Studio 3

Cost: $15, free for UWT students with ID

MATINEE PERFORMANCE

Date: May 6

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Broadway Center, Studio 3

Cost: $15, free for UWT students with ID

Interested in joining “Clybourne Park?” Email

Marilyn Bennett for more information at

marilyn.bennett60@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...