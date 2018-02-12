The Tacoma Ledger

Question of the Week: 2/12/18

Alex Alderman , , , , ,

Every week the Ledger asks a Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, and a Professor their take on current and upcoming events. this week’s question was:

How do you feel about Valentine’s Day as a tradition?

 

David Davis,
Freshman, Undecided:

“I like the idea of focusing on love a certain
time of year, but I do feel it has become too
commercialized. ”

Tony Fruehauf,
Sophomore,
Sustainable Urban Development:

“I feel that it promotes love, happiness and
community but it does make some people
feel more lonely. ”

Miller Spitler,
Junior,
GIS and Spatial Planning:

“I think it was created by companies to promote
mass consumption, but if you are into it,
then celebrate it.”

Jennifer Hoffmann,
Senior,
Sustainable Urban Development:

“It’s cheesy, but I like a peanut butter cup once
in a while. It’s a great candy holiday. ”

 

Yonn Dierwechter,
Faculty,
Professor of Urban Studies:

“Any moment that advances love rather than hate
is OK with me.”

 

 

Alex Alderman

Alex is studying sustainable urban development. He loves going to events around Tacoma and telling people about them. His goal is to use his degree to make cities more sustainable.

