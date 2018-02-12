Question of the Week: 2/12/18

Every week the Ledger asks a Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, and a Professor their take on current and upcoming events. this week’s question was:

How do you feel about Valentine’s Day as a tradition?

David Davis,

Freshman, Undecided:

“I like the idea of focusing on love a certain

time of year, but I do feel it has become too

commercialized. ”

Tony Fruehauf,

Sophomore,

Sustainable Urban Development:

“I feel that it promotes love, happiness and

community but it does make some people

feel more lonely. ”

Miller Spitler,

Junior,

GIS and Spatial Planning:

“I think it was created by companies to promote

mass consumption, but if you are into it,

then celebrate it.”

Jennifer Hoffmann,

Senior,

Sustainable Urban Development:

“It’s cheesy, but I like a peanut butter cup once

in a while. It’s a great candy holiday. ”

Yonn Dierwechter,

Faculty,

Professor of Urban Studies:

“Any moment that advances love rather than hate

is OK with me.”

