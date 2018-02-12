Question of the Week: 2/12/18
Every week the Ledger asks a Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, and a Professor their take on current and upcoming events. this week’s question was:
How do you feel about Valentine’s Day as a tradition?
David Davis,
Freshman, Undecided:
“I like the idea of focusing on love a certain
time of year, but I do feel it has become too
commercialized. ”
Tony Fruehauf,
Sophomore,
Sustainable Urban Development:
“I feel that it promotes love, happiness and
community but it does make some people
feel more lonely. ”
Miller Spitler,
Junior,
GIS and Spatial Planning:
“I think it was created by companies to promote
mass consumption, but if you are into it,
then celebrate it.”
Jennifer Hoffmann,
Senior,
Sustainable Urban Development:
“It’s cheesy, but I like a peanut butter cup once
in a while. It’s a great candy holiday. ”
Yonn Dierwechter,
Faculty,
Professor of Urban Studies:
“Any moment that advances love rather than hate
is OK with me.”