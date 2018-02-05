SAB hosts 10th annual winter ball at UWT

Jan. 26, UWT hosted their 10th an­nual winter ball at the Tacoma Paper and Stationary building on campus. The “Great Gatsby” themed extravaganza was organized by the Student Activities Board as their annual winter event.

The party kicked off at 8 p.m. and lasted late into the night, wrapping up at around 11 p.m. Students from all back­grounds came to dance, mingle, snack and celebrate UWT. Tickets were $5 for UWT students and $7 for non-students. The annual winter ball usually takes place around late January to early February, and is an incentive to get students involved on campus and create a campus community.

The dance floor was adorned with black and gold balloons and completed with a DJ who played crowd favorites such as “The Cha Cha Slide” and “Yeah 3x” by Chris Brown. Guests sparkled and dazzled in evening wear apparel, the SAB provided a photo booth area for students to capture the night, and there was a snack booth with an arrangement of cheese, crackers, fruits and chocolate to indulge upon.

Nhu Vuong, a senior studying Ac­counting reflects, “I didn’t like the loca­tion being at TPS because the large pillars made the space awkward. But I had a great time with my friends!”

Paul Duma, UWT freshman, at­tended the winter ball for the first time.

“At first it didn’t seem like too many people were interested. But as the night carried on it got really fun as more peo­ple came and started to dance,” Duma said. “The event caught life!”

The winter ball wrapped up as stu­dents and guests exited the building car­rying both balloons and smiles straight from the dance floor. For those who missed out on UWT’s take on a Gatsby party — there is always next year.

Until then, visit the SAB’s social me­dia to see pictures from the ball and stay updated on any upcoming school events.

Like this: Like Loading...