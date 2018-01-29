Question of the week: 1/29/18

Every week the Ledger asks a Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, and a Professor their take on current and upcoming events. this week’s question was:

What are you looking for in UWT’s new assistant chancellor for Equity and Inclusion?

Jason Winchester

Freshman

“Someone who will promote the idea of

diversity and provide a safe campus for

everyone. They would have to be very respectful

of different perspectives as well. ”

Long Tran

Junior

“[Someone] who is sensitive to historical,

racial disparities in the educational institution

that we all belong to. A person of color would

be preferred and more reflective of

UWT’s diverse student population.”

Preston Palmer

Senior

“Someone who is able to understand the student

body in a way that caters to all students, not just

ones that may be in obvious need of help.

Someone also able to look at other viewpoints

besides the mainstream.”

Katelyn Weide

Senior

“Someone who can create a safe space

where students can get connected with the local

community and find support.”

Annie Nguyen

Faculty

“I think the most important thing when

it comes to a position of that nature is just

their openness and willingness to work with

all members of the faculty.”

