Third annual Husky 100

Each year the University of Washington chooses 100 students — across all three campuses — who are making the most out of their time at the UW to be a part of the Husky 100.

The Husky 100 embodies the idea that the time a student spends at UW is about more than just what happens in the classroom. This award — for both undergraduate and graduate students — is for students who exemplify the Husky experience. Those who are chosen to be a part of the Husky 100 use what they learn in the classroom and through their experiences to be agents of change and leadership and to inspire their peers to do more with their time as a Husky. The criteria for the Husky 100 is not based solely on grades or one specific aspect of academics, but how knowledge is applied in the community.

Associate director of communications for the UW, John Burkhart, encourages all students to look into applying to this award.

“The award recognizes the person who is making the most of their UW experience. It’s about more than just book work,” Burkhart said.

UW faculty and staff could each nominate up to 10 students for the award — about 70 percent of the Husky 100 are nominated — or students could apply themselves without a nomination. Applications were due Jan. 17 for this year’s cohort.

“In my opinion, a student who understands the mission of UW Tacoma to be an urban-serving university would be a great candidate for Husky 100,” Burkhart said.

Sean Ferris, special assistant to the vice president of the Division of Student Life, is part of the Husky 100 team that organizes the program.

“A review process involving faculty, staff and previous Husky 100 members will take place over winter quarter with the goal of notifying applicants by early March,” Ferris said.

Those chosen for the 2018 Husky 100 will join the 16 other UWT students from the past two years. Each student in the Husky 100 is awarded with benefits and resources for their access.

“The primary benefit of the Husky 100 is the recognition by the University of all the ways the Husky 100 have been intentional with their studies, impacted their community and been transformed by their time as a Husky,” Ferris said. “Their profile and stories will be highlighted by the UW and shared broadly across our campuses and beyond.”

Each chosen student along with their friends and family will be invited to a celebratory event by the UW Provost. Husky 100 members will also be given a free membership to the Alumni Association and be invited to join in on career and networking opportunities.

“The Husky 100 is a relatively young program so how we engage members and how they engage with each other is still in the works and we expect this to expand as more cohorts are selected,” Ferris said.

Even though the deadline for applications has passed, underclassmen should still keep their eyes peeled for the 2019 Husky 100 application to be considered for this tri-campus award next year.

To see the 2016 and 2017 recipients, check out

washington.edu/husky100/