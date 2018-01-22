Amazing academic opportunities you didn’t know existed

With the new year comes a fresh perspective and motivation. If you’ve been looking for your next academic challenge or just an awesome scholarship, check out the following. These opportunities are just a handful of the scholarships, fellowships and internships all UWT students should check out.

MARY GATES LEADERSHIP SCHOLARSHIP

DEADLINE: JAN. 22

Are you a student leader? Interested in leadership experience? Know the value of a good leader? Apply for the Mary Gates Leadership Scholarship for undergraduate students. This two-quarter scholarship helps support student leaders in their academic careers while continuing to support their leadership roles on campus.

FULBRIGHT SUMMER INSTITUTE

DEADLINE: FEB. 7

If traveling, leading and learning from professionals in your field sounds like a good time, check out a Fullbright program. Students selected will travel to the U.K. and learn from academics and other professionals; students will also learn about different jobs and experience the culture of the U.K. Not to mention visiting museums, galleries and castles (yes, castles!). Most costs are covered, so feel free to have the summer of a lifetime! This program requires that you have two years of undergrad left after finishing the program.

FOREIGN LANGUAGE AND AREA STUDY FELLOWSHIP

DEADLINE: JAN. 31

This summer or year long fellowship — both undergrad and graduate — would be a great experience to those studying a foreign language or culture. While some programs require travelling, the vast majority of them can be completed right from your own university. Not to mention, the huge list of languages they support is sure to include your own.

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS PROGRAM

DEADLINE: FEB. 1

This six week summer program focuses on international affairs. If selected, students would travel to Howard University in Washington D.C. From there, students would attend classes and learn from some of the best in international affairs all around the D.C. area. If you’re interested in all things international, this might be a great fit!

JAMES MADISON SUMMER INSTITUTE

DEADLINE: MARCH 1

This amazing fellowship allows graduate students to travel to D.C. and learn more deeply about the founding of America, including the ratification and all things Constitution. Students travel all around D.C., visiting places that have Constitutional history — not to mention you’d likely get to meet a sitting Supreme Court justice. While there is a commitment to teach in middle to high school levels after the fellowship, you’ll have no shortage of material after this summer institute.