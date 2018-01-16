Have you thought about studying abroad?

As 18 students are currently away learning in Rome, UW Taco­ma’s Office of Global Affairs is hosting workshops to promote the study abroad program and inform students about future opportunities.

UWT offers numerous study abroad experiences each quarter throughout the academic year. Currently, 10 pro­grams are planned on the OGA’s calen­dar through autumn 2018. Trips hap­pening in summer 2018 and later are still accepting applications — with many deadlines approaching on Jan. 31 and Feb. 15.

UWT students can also study abroad through programs at UW Se­attle and UW Bothell.

The OGA’s Study Abroad depart­ment has staff and resources to guide students through the process of finding a program, applying and securing the financial means.

Courtney Kroll — study abroad manager for the Office of Global Af­fairs — said many students believe they cannot participate in a study abroad program due to other respon­sibilities and finances. Kroll wants students to know that there are numer­ous resources for students doubting their ability to participate.

“Because of a lot of personal respon­sibilities, students think [studying abroad] is not a viable option,” Kroll said. Instead, she wants students to know that more likely than not, “it is an option.”

Kroll explained that students can get a personalized financial aid eval­uation from a financial aid advisor for study abroad and it can often cover most, if not all, expenses. There are multiple scholarships from UW and independent organizations stu­dents can apply for — many which are need-based — listed on the OGA’s study abroad scholarship and fellow­ship website.

Students can be considered for UW study abroad scholarships by simply completing a questionnaire on the program’s application — receiving up to $2,500 for single quarter programs and $4,000 for trips longer than a quarter. The OGA at UWT is also cur­rently offering seven $1,000 scholar­ships for students attending summer and autumn 2018 programs.

According to Kroll, study abroad experience not only helps with per­sonal and academic growth but also adds to a resume for future employment.

“Study abroad provides experiences you can talk about in an interview or cover letter,” Kroll said.

A 2016 survey conducted by the Institute for the International Educa­tion of Students — a nonprofit focus­ing on study abroad opportunities for college students — found that 93 percent of IES study abroad alumni who entered the workforce after graduation found employment with­in 6 months. Those who pursued further education had an easier time of getting into graduate school — 89 percent received admission into their first or second choice.

Workshops — about three to four each quarter — are held to introduce students to study abroad programs be­ing offered, how to apply, financial guid­ance and to answer any questions. In addition, the OGA offers individual advising to interested students.

Three recurring study abroad events are offered: Study Abroad 101, Study Abroad Fair and How to Fund Your Study Abroad.

Study Abroad 101 workshops in­clude a basic overview of the programs, how to apply and financial information. Attending this workshop or watching an online webinar is recommended before scheduling an advising appoint­ment. Check UWT’s Study Abroad website for all dates and times — the next one will be Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in CP 206C.

Study Abroad Fairs are designed to introduce students to the programs offered. Along with program alumni, “all faculty and staff that lead the study abroad programs will be there,” Kroll said.

How to Fund Your Study Abroad workshops guide students through possible ways they can fund studying abroad — including multiple scholar­ships and financial aid assistance. The next session will be held Jan. 17 at 12:30 p.m. in MDS 312.

If you are interested in study abroad but have doubts about how, the Office of Global Affairs has many resources to help you along the way.

“The key is planning ahead,” Kroll said.

Upcoming Study Abroad Opportunities

SUMMER 2018 PROGRAMS

Central Europe: Themes of psychology in culture, heroes, & food

China: Mainland China & Taiwan – crossing the strait

Ecuador: Spanish language and culture

Vietnam: Identity and place in writing

EARLY FALL 2018 PROGRAMS

Argentina: Urban field experience

India, Uganda, Mexico, or Bolivia: Child Family Health International- global health experiential learning

Italy: When in rome – international business communication

AUTUMN 2018

South Korea: Psychology of health, crime & justice