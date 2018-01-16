18 upcoming Tacoma events to check out in 2018

When searching for a night of en­tertainment and fun, Tacoma is prob­ably the last place that comes to mind. Seattle usually takes the crown for being the one stop shop for tours and shows featuring famous rappers, singers and even comedians. But that doesn’t mean Tacoma is left isolated from the ex­travaganza.

This year, we’ll have everything from the iconic pop legend Smokey Robinson to the biggest St. Patrick’s Day rave in the Pacific Northwest. Even high rank­ing celebrities like Jeff Dunham and his puppet friends and Dean Cole from “Black-ish” and the “Barbershop” sequel will be traveling to the Tacoma area.

Several of these events are most likely to leave a dent in your wallet, but a few of them are truly a bang for your buck. For instance, check out Get Dead at JazzBones on Sixth Avenue if you’re into punk rock on a budget. If you’re looking for a good laugh, Lunell will be performing at the Tacoma Comedy Club Feb. 22 — ladies are free and men are $10. Katy Perry will also be return­ing to the Tacoma Dome for her Wit­ness tour Feb. 3. Tickets to see the pop sensation are quite pricey, but if you don’t mind sitting in nosebleed seats, it’ll cost you roughly $50. Here’s a tip: download the Groupon app on your smartphone to get deals on all sorts of concert tickets!

Upcoming Events:

BERT KREISCHER

Date: Jan. 18

Times: 7 & 9:45 p.m.

Location: Tacoma Comedy Club

Cost: $30

LIMBERLOST

Dates: Jan. 19

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: JazzBones

Cost: $6

SMOKEY ROBINSON

Date: Jan. 20

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Emerald Queen Casino

Cost: $70–160

DEAN COLE

Dates: Jan. 26–28

Times: 7:30 & 10:30 p.m.

Location: Tacoma Comedy Club

Cost: $28

MIRANDA LAMBERT

Date: Feb. 1

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Tacoma Dome

Cost: $56–483

KATY PERRY

Date: Feb.3

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Tacoma Dome

Cost: $50–853

ANN WILSON

Date: Feb. 9

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Emerald Queen Casino

Cost: $45–120

RACHEL FEINSTEIN

Dates: Feb. 15–17

Times: 8 & 10:30 p.m.

Location: Tacoma Comedy Club

Cost: $12–30

LUNELL

Dates: Feb. 22–24

Times: 8 & 10:30 p.m.

Location: Tacoma Comedy Club

Cost: $10–30

GET DEAD

Date: March 2

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: JazzBones

Cost: $8

GARY GULMAN

Dates: March 2 & 3

Times: 7:30 & 10:30 p.m.

Location: Tacoma Comedy Club

Cost: $22–32

BLUE OYSTER CULT

Date: March 10

Location: Emerald Queen Casino

Cost: $25–55

JEFF DUNHAM

Date: March 10

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Tacoma Dome

Cost: $47–59

LUCKY 2018

Date: March 17

Location: Tacoma Dome

MICK FOLEY

Date: May 1

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Tacoma Comedy Club

Cost: $25–75

SHANIA TWAIN

Date: May 3

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Tacoma Dome

Cost: $35–600

CHRIS YOUNG

Date: May 19

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Tacoma Dome

Cost: $56–1,909

MAROON 5

Date: May 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Tacoma Dome

Cost: $45–700