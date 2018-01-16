The Tacoma Ledger

18 upcoming Tacoma events to check out in 2018

When searching for a night of en­tertainment and fun, Tacoma is prob­ably the last place that comes to mind. Seattle usually takes the crown for being the one stop shop for tours and shows featuring famous rappers, singers and even comedians. But that doesn’t mean Tacoma is left isolated from the ex­travaganza.

This year, we’ll have everything from the iconic pop legend Smokey Robinson to the biggest St. Patrick’s Day rave in the Pacific Northwest. Even high rank­ing celebrities like Jeff Dunham and his puppet friends and Dean Cole from “Black-ish” and the “Barbershop” sequel will be traveling to the Tacoma area.

Several of these events are most likely to leave a dent in your wallet, but a few of them are truly a bang for your buck. For instance, check out Get Dead at JazzBones on Sixth Avenue if you’re into punk rock on a budget. If you’re looking for a good laugh, Lunell will be performing at the Tacoma Comedy Club Feb. 22 — ladies are free and men are $10. Katy Perry will also be return­ing to the Tacoma Dome for her Wit­ness tour Feb. 3. Tickets to see the pop sensation are quite pricey, but if you don’t mind sitting in nosebleed seats, it’ll cost you roughly $50. Here’s a tip: download the Groupon app on your smartphone to get deals on all sorts of concert tickets!

Upcoming Events:

BERT KREISCHER
Date: Jan. 18
Times: 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Comedy Club
Cost: $30

LIMBERLOST
Dates: Jan. 19
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: JazzBones
Cost: $6

SMOKEY ROBINSON
Date: Jan. 20
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Emerald Queen Casino
Cost: $70–160

DEAN COLE
Dates: Jan. 26–28
Times: 7:30 & 10:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Comedy Club
Cost: $28

MIRANDA LAMBERT
Date: Feb. 1
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Dome
Cost: $56–483

KATY PERRY
Date: Feb.3
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Dome
Cost: $50–853

ANN WILSON
Date: Feb. 9
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: Emerald Queen Casino
Cost: $45–120

RACHEL FEINSTEIN
Dates: Feb. 15–17
Times: 8 & 10:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Comedy Club
Cost: $12–30

LUNELL
Dates: Feb. 22–24
Times: 8 & 10:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Comedy Club
Cost: $10–30

GET DEAD
Date: March 2
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: JazzBones
Cost: $8

GARY GULMAN
Dates: March 2 & 3
Times: 7:30 & 10:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Comedy Club
Cost: $22–32

BLUE OYSTER CULT
Date: March 10
Location: Emerald Queen Casino
Cost: $25–55

JEFF DUNHAM
Date: March 10
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Dome
Cost: $47–59

LUCKY 2018
Date: March 17
Location: Tacoma Dome

MICK FOLEY
Date: May 1
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Comedy Club
Cost: $25–75

SHANIA TWAIN
Date: May 3
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Dome
Cost: $35–600

CHRIS YOUNG
Date: May 19
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Dome
Cost: $56–1,909

MAROON 5
Date: May 30
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Dome
Cost: $45–700

 

COURTESY OF MANI9FLORES

