18 upcoming Tacoma events to check out in 2018
When searching for a night of entertainment and fun, Tacoma is probably the last place that comes to mind. Seattle usually takes the crown for being the one stop shop for tours and shows featuring famous rappers, singers and even comedians. But that doesn’t mean Tacoma is left isolated from the extravaganza.
This year, we’ll have everything from the iconic pop legend Smokey Robinson to the biggest St. Patrick’s Day rave in the Pacific Northwest. Even high ranking celebrities like Jeff Dunham and his puppet friends and Dean Cole from “Black-ish” and the “Barbershop” sequel will be traveling to the Tacoma area.
Several of these events are most likely to leave a dent in your wallet, but a few of them are truly a bang for your buck. For instance, check out Get Dead at JazzBones on Sixth Avenue if you’re into punk rock on a budget. If you’re looking for a good laugh, Lunell will be performing at the Tacoma Comedy Club Feb. 22 — ladies are free and men are $10. Katy Perry will also be returning to the Tacoma Dome for her Witness tour Feb. 3. Tickets to see the pop sensation are quite pricey, but if you don’t mind sitting in nosebleed seats, it’ll cost you roughly $50. Here’s a tip: download the Groupon app on your smartphone to get deals on all sorts of concert tickets!
Upcoming Events:
BERT KREISCHER
Date: Jan. 18
Times: 7 & 9:45 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Comedy Club
Cost: $30
LIMBERLOST
Dates: Jan. 19
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: JazzBones
Cost: $6
SMOKEY ROBINSON
Date: Jan. 20
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Emerald Queen Casino
Cost: $70–160
DEAN COLE
Dates: Jan. 26–28
Times: 7:30 & 10:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Comedy Club
Cost: $28
MIRANDA LAMBERT
Date: Feb. 1
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Dome
Cost: $56–483
KATY PERRY
Date: Feb.3
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Dome
Cost: $50–853
ANN WILSON
Date: Feb. 9
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: Emerald Queen Casino
Cost: $45–120
RACHEL FEINSTEIN
Dates: Feb. 15–17
Times: 8 & 10:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Comedy Club
Cost: $12–30
LUNELL
Dates: Feb. 22–24
Times: 8 & 10:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Comedy Club
Cost: $10–30
GET DEAD
Date: March 2
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: JazzBones
Cost: $8
GARY GULMAN
Dates: March 2 & 3
Times: 7:30 & 10:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Comedy Club
Cost: $22–32
BLUE OYSTER CULT
Date: March 10
Location: Emerald Queen Casino
Cost: $25–55
JEFF DUNHAM
Date: March 10
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Dome
Cost: $47–59
LUCKY 2018
Date: March 17
Location: Tacoma Dome
MICK FOLEY
Date: May 1
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Comedy Club
Cost: $25–75
SHANIA TWAIN
Date: May 3
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Dome
Cost: $35–600
CHRIS YOUNG
Date: May 19
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Dome
Cost: $56–1,909
MAROON 5
Date: May 30
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tacoma Dome
Cost: $45–700