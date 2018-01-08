New Year, new quarter, new opportunities
Sadly, winter break is over. But with a new quarter comes new opportunities to reach out and get involved at UWT. While UW generally keeps their students pretty well engaged, a new quarter and a new year are great excuses to ramp it up! Weather you’re interested in community service or air hockey, there is something to do this week at UWT.
AIR HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
If you’ve had your fill of the outdoors (aka cold events) that December brought us and your ready to stay cozy inside, why not try your hand at air hockey? With registration lasting about two weeks, you have plenty of time to refine your table hockey skills! The actual tournament date is Jan. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. in the UWY Game Room. Plus, the winner gets a $25 gift card. You can register online or in person at the Center for Student Involvement in UWY 107.
HUSKY VOLUNTEER MEDALLION: ORIENTATION TO SERVICE
It’s already almost time to get ready for graduation! Seniors are looking at preparing to dawn their caps and gowns, and graduate sashes and medals. If you have a passion for community service, or just want the Husky Volunteer Medallion to wear on graduation day, check out the Orientation to Service. This little workshop will help you find places to volunteer in the community, get you ready to log hours and look like you have your life together on graduation day. If you already have an abundance of community service hours, still stop by! There are three levels to the Medallion, and there’s no such thing as too much civic service.
STUDENT CLUBS AND ORGANIZATIONS MEET AND GREET
New year, new opportunities! If you were regretting not joining a student organization, here’s your chance to learn about over 60 different student groups all under one roof. Come down to Tacoma Paper and Stationary and grab a cup of free hot chocolate and get involved. If you’re not sure what you’re interested in or just want to browse a list of attendees and opportunities, you can find more information about student groups online at the Student Involvement section of UWT’s website.
STUDY ABROAD FAIR
By now you should know how valuable studying abroad can be to your career, education and life overall. If you’re looking into opportunities, get in touch with UWT’s awesome Study Abroad Office. At their fair they will be discussing new and upcoming study abroad opportunities. You’ll also get to talk to program directors and study abroad alumni. Worried about funding your trip? There are sessions almost every week helping you to figure out how to fund your study abroad, and all of them can be found on the UWT events calendar.
MLK UNITY BREAKFAST
What better way to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day than to reflect on his legacy? This annual event was established by The Black Student Union to inspire the campus to continue to push forward on creating an equitable society. This year’s keynote speaker is Roslyn M. Brock, NAACP National Board of Directors Chairman Emeritus, who’s discussing service and sacrifice. Tickets for students will be $10 and $15 for non-students.
