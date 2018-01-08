New Year, new quarter, new opportunities

Sadly, winter break is over. But with a new quarter comes new opportuni­ties to reach out and get involved at UWT. While UW generally keeps their students pretty well engaged, a new quarter and a new year are great ex­cuses to ramp it up! Weather you’re interested in community service or air hockey, there is something to do this week at UWT.

AIR HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

If you’ve had your fill of the out­doors (aka cold events) that December brought us and your ready to stay cozy inside, why not try your hand at air hockey? With registration lasting about two weeks, you have plenty of time to refine your table hockey skills! The actual tournament date is Jan. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. in the UWY Game Room. Plus, the winner gets a $25 gift card. You can register online or in per­son at the Center for Student Involve­ment in UWY 107.

HUSKY VOLUNTEER MEDALLION: ORIENTATION TO SERVICE

It’s already almost time to get ready for graduation! Seniors are looking at preparing to dawn their caps and gowns, and graduate sashes and med­als. If you have a passion for commu­nity service, or just want the Husky Volunteer Medallion to wear on grad­uation day, check out the Orientation to Service. This little workshop will help you find places to volunteer in the community, get you ready to log hours and look like you have your life to­gether on graduation day. If you already have an abundance of community ser­vice hours, still stop by! There are three levels to the Medallion, and there’s no such thing as too much civic service.

STUDENT CLUBS AND ORGANIZATIONS MEET AND GREET

New year, new opportunities! If you were regretting not joining a student organization, here’s your chance to learn about over 60 different student groups all under one roof. Come down to Tacoma Paper and Station­ary and grab a cup of free hot chocolate and get involved. If you’re not sure what you’re interested in or just want to browse a list of attendees and opportunities, you can find more information about student groups online at the Student Involvement section of UWT’s website.

STUDY ABROAD FAIR

By now you should know how valu­able studying abroad can be to your career, education and life overall. If you’re looking into opportunities, get in touch with UWT’s awesome Study Abroad Office. At their fair they will be discussing new and upcoming study abroad opportunities. You’ll also get to talk to program directors and study abroad alumni. Worried about funding your trip? There are sessions almost every week helping you to figure out how to fund your study abroad, and all of them can be found on the UWT events calendar.

MLK UNITY BREAKFAST

What better way to celebrate Mar­tin Luther King Jr. Day than to reflect on his legacy? This annual event was established by The Black Student Union to inspire the campus to continue to push forward on creating an equitable society. This year’s keynote speaker is Roslyn M. Brock, NAACP National Board of Directors Chairman Emeritus, who’s discussing service and sacrifice. Tickets for students will be $10 and $15 for non-students.

HUSKY VOLUNTEER MEDALLION: ORIENTATION TO SERVICE

Date: Jan. 9

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: MAT 107

STUDY ABROAD FAIR

Date: Jan. 10

Time: 11:30 p.m.

Location: TPS atrium

MLK UNITY BREAKFAST

Date: Jan. 15

Time: 8–10 a.m.

Location: University Y Student Center

AIR HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

Registration Period: Jan. 3–15

Tournament Date: Jan. 22

Tournament Time: Noon–2 p.m.

STUDENT CLUBS AND ORGANIZATIONS MEET AND GREET

Date: Jan. 8

Time: noon–1:30 p.m.

Location: TPS ground floor