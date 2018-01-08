More than 500 pounds of food donated

The month long, campus wide food drive resulted in a commutation of 543 pounds of food donated to the UW Tacoma food pantry.

The Students Activity Board and UWT Student Involvement Center worked together to host the annual food drive in support of The Pantry. To spark excitement of participation, this year the drive was turned into a competition. Items were measured by weight and grouped into students and clubs versus faculty and staff.

The grand total weight for students and clubs that participated was 335.4 pounds of food donated. Faculty and staff donated a combined 207.6 pounds of food — making the winner students and clubs.

A second competition was for which Registered Student Organiza­tion could donate the most food. This winner was the Filipino American Student Association RSO with 74.21 pounds in donations.

Nedralani Mailo, Student Support Supervisor of The Pantry, oversees the daily function of the student food pantry.

“The contest was a great way to not just involve students, as years before, but to involve the entire campus com­munity,” Mailo said. “It was a whole campus effort that really helped stock up the Pantry for winter quarter.”

The Pantry is open for drop-in hours to students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The Pantry functions on campus to bring supplemental food and hygiene prod­ucts to UWT students who may be experiencing a lack of resources.

“We received a lot of canned goods such as soups and beans and packaged items such as cereal and instant noodles,” Mailo said. “We are still gauging what students would like to see in The Pantry, but so far students are appreciating the items that we do have.”

To make a monetary donation to assist in maintenance of The Pantry, visit:

tacoma.uw.edu/thepantry