Apple Cup Viewing Party was a full house at 7 Seas Brewery

While Husky Stadium had a sold-out crowd of more than 71,000 attendees, the Apple Cup Viewing Party also had a great turnout. It was a full house at 7 Seas Brewing, with over 150 attendees who came out to cheer on their team. The party started an hour before kickoff; you could feel the anticipation in the air. Fans decked out in purple and gold mingled with those in red and grey. It was quite a surprise to see how many Cougs were in Husky territory.

“Everyone got along great despite the fact that the Huskies had such a decisive victory this year,” said Thomas Duke, alumni relations and annual giving officer of UW Tacoma Alumni Council.

This year’s Apple Cup Viewing Party was hosted by the UW Tacoma Alumni Council, the University Y and the Milgard MBA student group. Attendees enjoyed many delicious appetizers provided by 3uilt, including artisan meat and cheese, ribs, pretzels, fresh veggies and, of course, cupcakes!

At halftime, there were huge giveaways of UW gear — including hats, t-shirts, blankets, University Y swag bags, a UW camping chair and more. A silent auction was also held featuring a jersey signed by Jake Browning, Myles Gaskin and several other UW football players provided by the University Y. A lucky fan managed to score the jersey for $200.

The viewing party went fantastically well, and everyone got along great. Although, as the score rose, the game became more predictable, which caused many people — especially Coug fans — to head out by the second half. Diehard Huskies stuck around till the very end.

“There was quite a bit of people there, everyone got along and it was all in good fun,” said Sarah Hopkins, sophomore at UWT.

Unfortunately, the Huskies will not advance to the Pac-12 championship, due to a loss with Stanford last month. However, that hardly killed their spirit. There has been some unforgettable moments this season, and this game will go down in the books. Once a Husky, always a Husky!