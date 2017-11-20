The food-heavy holiday is upon us, hungry for free turkey?

Now that we are just days away from Thanksgiving, many people have begun packing their bags to head home for the holidays; but even more have already started celebrating. Although, if you’re planning to stick around Tacoma during the food heavy break, chances are you are not alone. Thanksgiving is traditionally spent with family and friends, but unfortunately many people are often unable to return home for Thanksgiving or just simply don’t have big plans. However, that should not stop anyone from enjoying their mini holiday break, for there are still many ways to indulge in the holiday spirit here at UWT. The UW Tacoma YMCA and the Huskies and Pups Organization has teamed up to host a couple of events for the community this year. Here are just a few!

THE SECOND ANNUAL FAMILY FEAST

This family-friendly event is open to all UWT students, staff and faculty and their families — all are encouraged to attend the feast! Gather together from 5–6 p.m at the UWY to mingle and chat with not only the UWT community, but also with the UWY members. Dinner will be served from 6–8 p.m. There will be the traditional ham and turkey meal, including a few side dishes like mashed potatoes, green beans, peach cobbler and, of course, pumpkin pie!

“The food is on a first come, first [serve] basis and if there is anything anyone wants, specifically, they are encouraged to bring their desired item for themselves or for others to enjoy,” said Shelly Orr, president of the Huskies and Pups Organization.

Following the dinner, there will also be a raffle with some awesome prizes! Raffle tickets will be issued throughout the event to those who donate to the food and clothing drive. Canned goods will equal one raffle ticket, while more expensive items — like boxes of diapers and coats — can range from 10 to 20 tickets a piece. All food donations will go to The Pantry, which assists UWT students who lack resources. Clothes and diaper boxes will be distributed to student parents who are in need of essential winter items. No RSVP is needed to attend the Family Feast.

TURKEY BOWL TOURNAMENT

Don’t have anything planned on Thanksgiving morning? Come check out the Turkey Bowl Tournament at the UWY! The Turkey Bowl is a flag football tournament, free for UWT students and UWY members. The tournament will consist of teams of up to five players each. One must be 18 or older to participate. Registration for the Turkey Bowl has already begun. You can register through the University Y website under the registration tab. Don’t miss out on this festivity — register before it’s too late!