UWT participates in annual International Education Week

UW Tacoma is participating in their fifth annual International Education week spanning Nov. 13–17.

Universities are encouraged to participate in order to highlight the importance of education across the globe during this week. Through a joint collaboration between faculty, staff and students, International Education Week at UWT will have a variety of workshops, talks and opportunities to engage the campus.

This joint initiative between the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education began in the year 2000.

According to the U.S. Department of State, the International Education Week “is part of [their] efforts to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences.”

UWT is hosting events in association with International Education Week Monday through Thursday around campus. Some of the events throughout the week overlap, so check your calendar and plan accordingly.

International Student Advisor Amber Halberg with the Office of Global Affairs assisted in organizing the week.

“[It] is a way of recognizing the ways that international education impacts universities and colleges, such as study abroad, the contributions of international students on campus, the research conducted by faculty and more,” Halberg said. “This year’s International Education Week represents a diverse and engaging series of internationally and culturally focused opportunities for everyone.”

International Education Week is coordinated by the Office of Global Affairs. However, they do have assistance with each individual event throughout the week. The largest event, “Around the World,” will be held Thursday and is organized by First Gen Fellows and Campus Event Fund.

“Students, faculty and staff will host a table about a country they have visited or consider home and explain to others what it is like,” Halberg said. “One might learn how to wear a different style of traditional clothing, write his/her/their name in a different language or taste a new food. In addition, there will be performances by Fuji Taiko and Rob Thorne.”

The week is a way for UWT staff, students and faculty to come together on campus to encourage international exchanges, leaders and prepare for a global world.

“We’re very grateful for everyone’s help with this week’s celebration,” Halberg said.

Some events require an RSVP or confirmation, so plan ahead before attending an event by looking at their website.

International Education Week

INDIGENIZING EDUCATION: SYMPOSIUM ON NATIVE AMERICAN EDUCATION

Date: Nov. 13

Time: 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Location: UWY 303/304

INFO SESSION: FELLOWSHIPS FOR INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

Date: Nov. 13

Time: 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Location: WCG 322

MARKETING YOUR STUDY ABROAD EXPERIENCE

Date: Nov. 13

Time: 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Location: CP 206C

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS SPEAK UP PANEL DISCUSSION

Date: Nov. 14

Time: 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Location: TLB 307B

HOW TO FUND YOUR STUDY ABROAD

Date: Nov. 14

Time: 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Location: CP 303

STUDY ABROAD PHOTO EXHIBITION

Date: Nov. 15

Time: Noon–1:20 p.m.

Location: BB Atrium

GE/GLOBAL HONORS STUDY ABROAD PRESENTATIONS

Date: Nov. 15

Time: 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Location: BB 104

GLOBAL IMPACT PRESENTATION

Date: Nov. 15

Time: 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Location: CP 108

TEACHING ENGLISH ABROAD

Date: Nov. 15

Time: 12:30–1:20 p.m.

Location: WCG 322

AROUND THE WORLD

Date: Nov. 16

Time: 11 a.m–2:00 p.m.

Location: WPH Milgard Room

GLOBAL LIGHTNING TALKS

Date: Nov. 16

Time: 3–4 p.m.

Location: TLB 307

HOW TO FUND GRADUATE STUDIES STUDY ABROAD

Date: Nov. 16

Time: 3–4 p.m.

Location: WCG 322