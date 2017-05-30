For your summer bingeing needs

The Ledger staff have compiled a list of things a bored student might enjoy while waiting for class to start.

TV & Movies



“The 100”

Available on Netflix and Hulu

While this is by no means a new show, it’s severely underrated. In a dystopian future, the earth has been left inhabitable due to a massive nuclear war. After humanity lives on a glorified space ship for nearly a century, they send 100 of their juvenile delinquents to earth to see if they can sustain the effects of severe radiation, hoping to join them below if they indeed survive.

Turns out the 100 can live on the ground — but they aren’t the only humans there. Known to the 100 as “grounders,” these radation-effected humans live in constant barbaric anarchy. With several different clans of people, the 100 have to find their way in this Game of Thrones-esque world — only with more wars, and less civilized interactions.

With a plot that constantly pushes the audience to the edge of their seats, “The 100” raises infinite questions that’ll leave you craving for answers. —Monica Cysensky, A&E Editor

“Inside Job”

Available on Netlix and Amazon Video

A must see documentary for any millennial due to its critical look at the 2008 global financial crisis that has dramatically shaped the current economic climate. Prepare to have your mind blown as the film takes an in depth look at the legislative, political, academic and systemic failings that allowed this disastrous event to occur. Learn how most of the perpetrators got away with it and what current government officials are doing (or not doing) to prevent it from happening again. As one of the most impactful events of modern history, every college student needs to see this. —Jessika Foust , Page Designer

“Gilmore Girls”

Available on Netflix



If you have not done so already, a binge-watch session of “Gilmore Girls” is definitely needed. The seven seasons follow quirky, yet lovable Rory Gilmore and her mother Lorelai as they navigate life in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

The 153 episodes follow Rory from high school to post-college, and Lorelai from manager to owner of two Stars Hollow Inns. This drama is centered around family and friendship and life in a small town.

If you have already watched the show, check out the recently released “Gilmore Girls: A Year in a Life.” This mini series — released in 2016 specifically to Netflix — brought back a majority of the original characters for four episodes titled “Fall,” “Winter,” “Spring” and “Summer.” This continuation of the original show allows audiences a glimpse of their favorite characters in Stars Hollow nearly a decade later. —Sophia Sonovich, News Editor

Marvel’s “The Defenders”

Available on Netflix Aug. 18

Everybody loves when their favorite superheroes gather in the same film. This is one of the main reasons the Avengers movies are so successful. Seeing Captain America battling IronMan is a fanboy dream come true. Usually, these moments are reserved for blockbuster hitsmovies, but this summer the silver screen gets the royal treatment.

“The Defenders” is the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More specifically, it is a new epic that brings together the stars of all previous Netflix Marvel shows. This means you’ll finally see street-level superheroes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist wreaking havoc as a team!

The show will pick-up right from where the “Iron Fist” ended. The gang will have to set their differences aside and unite to take on The Hand — a mysterious ninja organization, that brings people back from the dead. Based on the most recent trailer, Elektra — Daredevil’s old lover — will be one of the main villains, along with a new character played by Sigourney Weaver.

Even though the recent “Iron Fist” was a disappointment, I’m very excited for “The Defenders.” This is in part due to the showrunners, which are the people responsible for “Daredevil’s” excellent first season. If this was a sign of what’s to come, “The Defenders” will be a must-see show this summer. —Diego Meza, Layout Manager

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Available on Netflix

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” created by Tina Fey, revolves around — yes, you guessed it — Kimmy Schmidt, played by hilariously talented “The Office” veteran Ellie Kemper. A recent escapee from an apocalyptic underground bunker, Kimmy must learn to adjust to 21st century life in the wondrous city of New York.

This Netflix comedy is as zany as it is funny, filled with countless spot on, equally hysterical popular culture references — though, Titus Andromadon’s (Tituss Burgess) recreation of Beyonce’s “Lemonade” is my absolute favorite.

Kimmy co inhabits a crappy apartment with Titus, who consistently exploits her naivete and takes advantage of her overtly kind, positive nature. Normally, a character like this would be annoying, but Titus is just enough of a strange diva to make it work.

This Netflix original series also has an abundance of comedic cameos, such as Fey, Jon Hamm, Lisa Kudrow, Maya Rudolph, Billy Eichner and more.

I swear watching “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will be one of the best binging sessions Netflix has to offer. So go home and laugh until your stomach hurt. I guarantee you won’t regret it. —Kelsie Abram, Editor-in-Chief

“Wonder Woman”

Release date: June 2

Not wanting to fall behind Marvel’s model, DC Comics began development of their own series of interconnected comic book stories, dubbed the DC Extended Universe. With a roster of some of the world’s most recognized heroes and villains, nothing could go wrong, right?

DC has had a tough time building the foundation of their cinematic universe. Movies like “Batman v. Superman” and “Suicide Squad” had lots of potential, but ended up being lambasted by critics and fans alike. The faith of DC’s future now rests on “Wonder Woman’s” shoulders. Will this Amazonian super-hero be able to carry this project forward? Press reactions seem to indicate so! It looks like DC has finally found their footing, as critics are praising the film. Gal Gadot’s performance as “Wonder Woman” has been described as ‘fantastic.’

Fans of epic adventures should keep an eye on this one. Better yet, the movie will be out by the time you are done with finals! Reward yourself for your hard work and enjoy this blockbuster. —Diego Meza, Layout Manager

Music

“Humanz” by Gorillaz

Electronic/R&B/Hip Hop,

$12 on Amazon

I remember the first time I listened to Gorillaz. I must have been a 10-yearold with little musical experience. The track “Clint Eastwood” began playing from the car’s speakers — and as the beat kicked in — I knew it was going to be something special. A couple years later, the group returned with the album that gave us “Feel Good Inc.”, a track which I consider among the best of all time.

Fast-forward more than a decade later, and the band is back and better than ever. Their recently released album “Humanz” is the perfect record to play this summer. Whatever your music tastes are, I guarantee you’ll find something to love in this project. See, that’s the thing about Gorillaz — they don’t fall under a specific genre, but combine the best from each.

Check out the track “Submission” if you want a summer anthem to set your speakers on fire, “Andromeda” if you are in need of a power-song and “Busted and Blue” if you are feeling melancholic. I also recommend checking the video for “Saturn Barz”, as it re-introduces you to the quirky, fictional group that is Gorillaz. Their famous visual style and fantastic musical talent will make you a fan if you aren’t already one. —Diego Meza, Layout Manager

“After Laughter” by Paramore

Alternative,

$11 on Amazon

Earlier this year, Paramore released it’s brand new album, “After Laughter,” featuring music fit for the summer. “After Laughter” is filled with a new-wave sounding pop music, ditching Paramore’s previous alternative punk-rock vibe.

The album title, according to lead singer, Hayley Williams, comes from “The look on people’s faces when they’re done laughing. If you watch somebody long enough, there’s always this look that comes across their face when they’re done smiling.” Williams has always wondered what “brought them back to reality,” which is what inspired the title “After Laughing.”

My favorite tracks on the album include singles “Hard Times” and “Told You So,” which are perfect for hot sunny days with their upbeat rhythms and catchy lyrics. Other songs on the album with a slower feel include “Fake Happy” and “26.” —Jude Hanno, News Reporter

“Harry Styles” by Harry Styles

Soft Rock,

$11 on Amazon

Harry Styles may have boy band roots, but you wouldn’t know listening to his self titled debut album “Harry Styles.” Styles co wrote all ten songs of the album, channeling the likes of legends David Bowie and The Beatles throughout.

Rolling Stone gave “Harry Styles” 4/5, writing Styles “claims his turf as a true rock & roll prince, a sunshine superman, a cosmic dancer in touch with his introspective acoustic side as well as his glam flash.” And they’re obviously not wrong.

A stand out on Styles’ debut album is “Carolina” — a catchy, soft rock song perfect for a day outside in the sun. Style’s voice shines on each beat of the drum, almost as if you can hear his relaxed enthusiasm from the speakers.

“Ever Since New York” and “Sweet Creature” fall under the love song category, both containing heart-straining lyrics that’ll make you cry in your car. Opposingly, “Kiwi” shines on the album as a rock song with rockstar guitar riff. Listen to it in a dive bar, and it’ll feel like you’re sitting next to the real Styles.

So go find a comfortable seat and prepare yourself for the amazing 48 minutes and 18 seconds that is “Harry Styles.” —Kelsie Abram, Editor-in-Chief

Activities

Hiking Trails

Poo Poo Point

On the shoulder of Tiger Mountains exists a small alcove-like location for hikers to watch parachuters take off the mountain. The hike itself to Poo-Poo Point is only 7 miles in length, but the altitude gain makes it feel like so much more. On sunny days, the trail is crowded with people of all ages with pets — each on a race to the top. This is an amazing spot to go for a family picnic or just to sit in the sun and get some vitamin D during those warm summer days. —Annie , A&E columnist

Comet Falls Trail

The Comet Falls Trail, located in Mt. Rainier National Park, is a 1.8-mile trail that climbs steadily uphill until it reaches the base of Comet Falls. Comet Falls was given its name because of it’s resemblance to the tail of a comet. It is also one of the highest waterfalls in Mt. Rainier National Park. —Justin Long, News Reporter

Foothills Trail

The best access points to the 25 mile trail is smack dab in the middle of Orting, southeast of Tacoma, at the Orting City Park. The park offers an expansive playground and is paved, making it great for a long bike ride. Though the trail doesn’t loop the park, it does go right through it. Further west, the official trailhead has a small parking lot and is a short walk from the water. —Justin Long, News Reporter

Recreational Fun

Titlow Park

Titlow Park is a 75-acre grassy park located next to a lagoon sanctuary and the Puget Sound shores. The park offers a scenic view of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Fox Island.Other features of the park include tennis and basketball courts, playfields, trails, spraygrounds, playgrounds and picnic areas. The historic Titlow Lodge, formerly the Hotel Hesperides, was constructed in 1911 and is a central feature of the park. —Justin Long, News Reporter

Tipsoo Lake

Surrounding Tipsoo Lake are meadows filled with wildflowers that bloom in late July and early August. Nearby, there is a popular hiking trail called the Naches Peak Loop. Hiking this trail counterclockwise offers an outstanding view of Mt. Rainer. —Justin Long, News Reporter

Wapatow Park

Just off of I-5 on 72nd Street, Wapato park has a trail about a mile long that loops around the lake. With a beautiful view, it’s a great place to bring the family for a picnic. Wapato boasts several bathrooms, a picnic area and a playground, as well as a large dog park. —Sasha Penn, Reporter

Ruston Way

This trail is 2.53 miles long with a populated area including restaurants, fishing and a breathtaking view of Commencement Bay. This paved trail stretches between Jake Hyde Park in Tacoma and Ruston Way on North 49th Street in Ruston. There is a bathroom along the trail, though since there are restaurants along the way, you won’t be stuck out in the open when nature comes calling. —Sasha Penn, Reporter

Get Fit!

Everyone has the ability to be stronger. Lifting weights can increase self esteem and reduce stress, especially after a hectic school year. Mastering this skill is functional in everyday life and aids in weight loss.

Take it one step further and explore the sports of bodybuilding, powerlifting or crossfit — all three are great for beginners. Remember: everyone has to start somewhere! Join a local gym or purchase some weights at your nearest sporting goods store.

This activity is good for the mind, body and spirit, and it also won’t break the bank! —Jessika Foust , Page Designer