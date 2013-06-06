Graduation Fashion: A Warning

Good. I have your attention. I’ve recently come into some knowledge that may disappoint some of you ladies concerning appropriate attire at graduation this year. I’ve been strongly advised by an adviser against wearing high-heeled shoes at Commencement. Apparently there have been a lot of tumbles taken in the past due to the narrow nature of the steps leading up to the stage. Women have sustained injuries such as broken ankles, wrists, and sprains. Let’s not make a misstep and wear shoes that might incur injury and subsequent embarrassment on one of the most important days of our lives. There are plenty of other ways to let your personal style shine through the all encompassing black cap and gown. Wear accessories like earrings, bracelets, and necklaces. You can get your finger and toenails done, too. And there’s nothing like getting your hair and makeup done up for a special occasion. Also, I believe we are allowed to tastefully decorate our mortarboards for Commencement. As you can see, there are several ways to add flair to your graduation ensemble without high heels. If you are confident in your heel-walking abilities, by all means wear them. You can have a family member hold a pair of flats for you to change into before or after accepting your diploma.

Photo by Andy Cox.